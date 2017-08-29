Longtime south Orange County resident and construction expert Craig Tokarski has launched a new general contracting firm CT Construction

Tokarski, a licensed general contractor who lives in Laguna Niguel, launched the company last month after spending nearly two decades as a general superintendent at an Irvine-based construction company.

Tokarski, 49, has been in the construction industry since he was a kid and is following in the footsteps of his deceased father, who owned a drywall construction company in the 1980s and 90s.

“I followed my dad around with a tool bet on when I was barely able to walk and am fortunate to have grown up in this industry,” he said. “Starting CT Construction was the natural next step.”

CT Construction specializes in commercial tenant improvements, construction management and commercial restoration.

For more information, call 949-395-3693 or visit CTconstructionservices.com.

by