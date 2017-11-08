Lorraine E’Drie is the Cove Gallery’s featured “Artist of the Month” for December 2017

About the Artist

California artist and accredited art personality, Lorraine E’Drie paints with an inspiration born of her unique worldview and contagious joyfulness. Working in both watercolors and oils, she is open and delightfully informative, loving to engage all lovers of art. She has a lifetime teaching credential in Fine Arts through U.C. Irvine, and was an art teacher in the Pasadena School District for sixteen years.

Her Coastal California home provides her with all the jewel colors she cherishes, of both ocean, and garden, village square, and compelling Coast Highway sights. Lorraine shows her appreciation of nature through her art.

Lorraine has shown her beautiful art in Laguna Beach at the Art-A-Fair festival for 39 consecutive years. Her collectors come back year after year to see what new pieces she has created. Lorraine is represented by the Cove Gallery, and the Watercolor Gallery in Laguna Beach, Ca. Her work is in private collections all over the United States.

Lorraine’s work has been exhibited in the National Arts Club in NY, The National Watercolor Society, The Laguna Art Museum in Laguna Beach, The Bernardo Museum, and the Columbia Maritime Museum in Oregon.

Lorraine is a member of the California Arts Club. The American Society of Marine Artists, New York Coast Guard Artists, and The Art Club of New York. She has been published in the New York Graphic Society, The International Collectors Book, “Yacht Portraits”, The International Marine Art Society “A Gallery of Marine Art”, and in the California Art Review of “Artists of Southern California.

The December Laguna First Thursday Art Walk Reception will be on Thursday, December 7, 2017 from 6 – 9 pm in the Cove Gallery.

The New Cove Gallery is directly across PCH from the front entrance to the Surf & Sand Resort at 1550 South Coast Highway, and next door to Vertigo Home, in the historic Granada Building. Just ½ block south of our old location in the Art Center!”

About the Cove Gallery

The Cove Gallery is an artist-owned Gallery featuring 14 accomplished artists specializing in a contrast of styles of beautiful original art in the mediums of oils, acrylics, watercolor, mixed media along with 3-D photography, digital art and traditional Photography. They are presented in an ever changing exhibition with the artists there for you to meet and enjoy.

When you buy at Cove Gallery, you are buying original fine art DIRECTLY FROM THE ARTIST. YOU SAVE because there are no added gallery fees on top of the artists’ work.

