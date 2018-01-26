LOS ANGELES DRAMA CRITICS CIRCLE ANNOUNCES NOMINATIONS FOR ACHIEVEMENTS DURING 2017

The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle (LADCC) has announced its nominations and special awards for excellence in Los Angeles, Orange County and Ventura County theatre for the year 2017 (Dec. 1, 2016 – Nov. 30, 2017).

The 49th annual LADCC awards ceremony will take place on Monday, March 19, 2018, at A Noise Within, 3352 East Foothill Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107.

There is ample, free, on-site parking. All event tickets are $40 and can be purchased at https://2018criticsawards.brownpapertickets.com/ (a small service fee applies) or at the door if available.

(Purchased tickets will be held at Will Call.) Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for a reception.

The show will commence at 7:30 p.m. Inquiries and nominee RSVPs to: criticsawards2018@gmail.com.

Wenzel Jones, a co-host on IMRU, the LGBTQI Radio News Magazine on KPFK 90.7, will host the ceremony. One or more plaques will be presented in each of 18 categories. One of those achievements has already been voted a plaque: In Writing (Adaptation) Lisa Kron will be honored for Fun Home. Seven special awards will also be presented.

Please go to ladramacriticscircle.com for a full list of all nominees.

