Low-Cost Pet Care Clinic – City of Rancho Santa Margarita

Low-Cost Pet Care Clinic – City of Rancho Santa MargaritaPosted on April 4th, 2017
City of Rancho Santa Margarita
Wednesday, April 5th
Bell Tower Regional Community Center
22232 El Paseo
6:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. (Cats only)
7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. (Dogs & Cats)
INFO: (714) 993-9193
www.heart4pets.org
Healthcare & Emergency Animal Rescue Team (HEART) provides vaccinations, de-worming, microchipping, flea and tick control and if time allows, mail trims. Please visit their website for detailed information. Cash or credit card ($3 processing fee) only; checks are not accepted.
If you have a cat or have pre-paid for your vaccines, you do not need to wait in line and can go immediately to the cashier table. All others will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis (with the exception of those who are physically unable to stand in line).
Important Rabies Information
Please bring a prior Rabies Certificate and other vaccination records with you. A 3-year Rabies Certificate can only be issued if you provide a prior Rabies Certificate. Otherwise, you will receive a 1-year Rabies Certificate.
Vaccines for dogs include:
Rabies – $7.00
DAP/DHPP – $20.00
Bordetella – $15.00
Lyme – $22.00
Microchip – $30.00
$2.00 hazardous materials disposal fee per pet
Vaccines for cats include:
Rabies – (killed virus) Purevax – $20.00 (1 yr) $48.00 (3 yr)
FVRCP “3-in-1” – $20.00
FELV – $21.00
Purevax – $22.00
Microchip – $30.00
$2.00 hazardous materials disposal fee per pet
“HEART” (aka “SCVVC”) is a Non-Profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to saving lives and improving pet and wild animal health, safety, and welfare.
Prices are subject to change; clinic will cancel in the event of rain.by