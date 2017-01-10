Low-cost Pet Vaccine and Microchip Clinic Jan. 14

Vaccinations for cats and dogs as well as micro-chipping will be offered at reduced rates. Physical exams, diagnostic testing, heart-worm prevention, prescription flea and tick control, de-worming and nail trimming will also be available. All dogs must be on leashes and cats in carriers. (Appointments are not necessary.) The clinic takes place rain or shine.

The Aliso Viejo Center is at 31 Santa Barbara Drive off Golf Drive and Glenwood. For more information, call 949-425-2550

