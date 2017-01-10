Low-cost Pet Vaccine and Microchip Clinic Jan. 14

Low-cost Pet Vaccine and Microchip Clinic Jan. 14Posted on January 10th, 2017
Charitable, Happenings, Health, Life in South O.C., News, Welcome
In an effort to help keep Aliso Viejo pets healthy, the City is teaming up with VetCare Pet Clinic to host a low-cost pet vaccination and microchip clinic on Saturday, January 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Aliso Viejo Center.
Vaccinations for cats and dogs as well as micro-chipping will be offered at reduced rates. Physical exams, diagnostic testing, heart-worm prevention, prescription flea and tick control, de-worming and nail trimming will also be available. All dogs must be on leashes and cats in carriers. (Appointments are not necessary.) The clinic takes place rain or shine.
The Aliso Viejo Center is at 31 Santa Barbara Drive off Golf Drive and Glenwood. For more information, call 949-425-2550
Click here for more information and prices.
Kelly Tokarski
KT Community Relations
Show Comments