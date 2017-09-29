Lunch and Learn Thursday, October 12, 2017 – Come to the Sea Country Center for a healthy salad bar lunch

Lunch and Learn Thursday, October 12, 2017 – Come to the Sea Country Center for a healthy salad bar lunchPosted on September 29th, 2017
Sit back, relax, and enjoy a short presentation on nutrition for the 50+. Dr. Henry Leung will be discussing matters of the heart; heart diseases and their risk factors, blood pressure, cholesterol, and recommended treatments and prevention strategies. Reservations are required.
Call or visit Sea Country.
Date: October 12, 2017
Time: 1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Location: Sea Country Senior and Community Center
Address: 24602 Aliso Creek Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Contact: (949) 425-5151
Email: Email
Cost: Free Reservations are required. Call or visit Sea Country.