MAGICAL WHIRL OF DAZZLING DANCERS, GALLANT PRINCE AND STUNNING SUGAR PLUM FAIRY MAKE SPIRITS BRIGHT FOR PACIFIC SYMPHONY’S ENCHANTING HOLIDAY FAVORITE, “NUTCRACKER FOR KIDS”

Visions of sugar plums will dance in their heads when audiences of all ages are mesmerized by the magic, wonder, and imagination of Tchaikovsky’s treasured ballet during Pacific Symphony’s “Nutcracker for Kids.”

For this annual extravaganza, led by Assistant Conductor Roger Kalia, the Symphony teams up with the talented young dancers of Festival Ballet Theatre (FBT) to bring to life the beloved story of Clara and her brave prince.

Tchaikovsky’s exquisite melodies soar and the colorful dancers enchant throughout the epic battle with the Mouse King, the Land of Sweets, Waltz of the Flowers and the captivating Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy!

“Tchaikovsky’s ‘The Nutcracker’ is a timeless classic because the music is absolutely gorgeous and well-known,” says Maestro Kalia. “Of course, the dancers add another dimension, and the central characters, such as the Sugar Plum Fairy, are especially familiar to kids. Our collaboration with Festival Ballet Theatre is one of the most enjoyable aspects of this concert, as the dancers are some of the best in the country.”

The 45-minute Family Musical Mornings performance, presented by Farmers and Merchants Bank, is especially suited for children ages 5-11, but equally relished by parents, grandparents, and audiences of all ages. “Nutcracker for Kids” takes place Saturday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall.

Tickets are $35-$66; for more information or to purchase tickets, call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org.

