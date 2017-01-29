Make plans for host of fun teen events on tap

If you’re a teenager interested in having fun and making new friends, then listen up. Several exciting events are in the works just for you.

Mark your calendar for the following exhilarating teen events, which are supervised and require student IDs.

High School Teen Scene Friday, Feb. 3 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Felipe Tennis Center’s courts at 27161 Nogal are transformed into dodge ball central as teams compete for championships titles and bragging rights. Enjoy s’mores, music and more! Cost is $5 per student. Register at https://econnect.cityofmissionviejo.org by referencing course #4754. Information: 949-859-4348 ext. 5722.

Middle School Water Madness Saturday, March 18 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Swimming, games, music and dinner are on tap during this fun-filled pool party at the Mission Viejo YMCA, 27341 Trabuco Circle. Cost is $20 per student and $10 for additional siblings. For more information, contact 949-859-9622, ckolarov@ymcaoc.org or visit http://ymcaoc.org/mv.

Middle School Teen Scene Splash Friday, May 12 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Teens will enjoy swimming, the waterslide, music, dodgeball and much more at the Sierra Recreation Center, 26887 Recodo Lane. Cost is $5 per student. Register at https://econnect.cityofmissionviejo.org by referencing course #5052. Information: 949-859-4348 ext. 5722.

Middle School Outdoor Movie Night Saturday, May 20 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Middle schoolers are in for another treat with swimming, games, music, dinner and of course a movie under the stars at the Mission Viejo YMCA, 27341 Trabuco Circle. Cost is $20 per student and $10 for additional siblings. For more information, contact 949-859-9622, ckolarov@ymcaoc.org or visit http://ymcaoc.org/mv.

Middle School & High School Skate Night Teen Scene Friday, June 7 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Grab your boards and enjoy music, snacks and friendly competition at Beebe Skate Park, Beebe Skate Park 24190 Olympiad Road. Cost is $5 per student. Register at https://econnect.cityofmissionviejo.org by referencing course #5115. Information: 949-859-4348 ext. 5722.

Middle School “Schools Out for the Summer Party” Saturday, June 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Celebrate the beginning of summer with swimming, games, music and dinner at the Mission Viejo YMCA. Cost is $20 per student and $10 for additional siblings. For more information, contact 949-859-9622, ckolarov@ymcaoc.org or visit http://ymcaoc.org/mv.

Kelly Tokarski

Public Information Specialist

City of Mission Viejo