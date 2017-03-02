MARDI GRAS MADNESS TAKES HOLD AT ELKS LODGE

The Mission Viejo, Saddleback Valley Elks Lodge was the scene of a New Orleans style Mardi Gras party. Masked members and their guests arrived in wonderfully outrageous costumes from tuxedos and beaded formals to zootsuits and pajamas. “Anything goes” was the dress code. They came to celebrate Fat Tuesday also called Pancake Day, Shrove Tuesday, and Mardi Gras (which is French for “Fat Tuesday”). Mardi Gras celebrations typically take place on the last days before Lent begins.

Julie & Bill Hill of Mission Viejo best costume winners



The sold out fundraiser was held to benefit our Lodge’s building improvement fund and co-chaired by two relatively new Elks members Jennifer Williams and Lisa Hart. The Lodge banquet room was artfully transformed into a colorful New Orleans Mardi Gras scene by Jennifer Williams with decorating help from Chuck Williams, Lisa and Bob Hart, Sandy and Jack Jacobs, Gail Patti, Sandie McClure, Gloria LeCouvre PER, Vicky Long, Cathy Poterack, Howard Sargent, and Laura Lumley.

PERS Charlie Hart and Irene Romero, GL Area 7 Committeeman Andy Costello & Mary Ann, Jack & Sandy Jacobs, and John and Nancy Harnett

Lodge wall murals, and table decorations glittered with Mardi Gras colors of gold, purple, and green complimented by elegant ceiling drapery swags. Murals depicting multicolored bangles and beads and huge Mardi Gras masks covered every wall of the room.

Mardi Gras Hors D’oeuvrs were made by Laura Lumley and a Gumbo dinner was prepared by Elks volunteers, Dennis Boelts, Pam Mackay, Kevin Lindley, and Laura Lumley and served by Local High School girls from Laguna Hills and El Toro high schools.

Event Co Chair Jennifer Williams & husband Chuck of Foothill Ranch (foreground) with friends

Guests were also treated to a delectable candy table provided by Stephanie Bongartz. DJ Tim McCoy kept the dance floor full throughout the evening and entertained with his music ranging from dixieland & zydico, to rock & country. McCoy also conducted a fun Mardi Gras trivia quiz and later invited audience members to participate in a hilarious game of treasure hunt. A parade of Mardi Gras characters followed with awards for best costumes. The event also included a silent auction. Lodge photographer Dennis Lumley captured photos and Loyal Knight Mike Klinger and Public Relations Chairman Andy Costello handled event publicity.

Event Co Chair Lisa Hart & husband Bob of Mission Viejo

Among the one hundred-twenty guests enjoying the party were Leading Knight Mike Long and Ladies Club President Vicky Long. Our incoming Exalted Ruler Mike said, “We give away so much to our many local and state charities that we sometimes need to be reminded to take care of our own needs.” Long added, “Jennifer and Lisa were quick to recognize that some of the Lodge facilities were in need of repairs and requested the proceeds of this event go to our building maintenance fund. They are to be congratulated for their hard work and dedication to the Lodge and for giving us such an enjoyable fundraiser.”



Andy Costello

Public Relations Chairman