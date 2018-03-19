Maribeth McFaul is the Cove Gallery’s featured “Artist of the Month” for April 2018

About the Artist

Maribeth McFaul is an art educator, recently retired from teaching Middle School Art. She is recognized for her vivid watercolors on Yupo, a smooth synthetic paper that allows for small abstractions within a larger realistic composition. Maribeth is also known for her incredible chalk drawings on pavement and travels the country to participate in the performance art of Street Painting.

She is a resident of Mission Viejo and has been the featured artist at the OC Fair as well at the Arts Alive Festival in Mission Viejo which will be held at the Norman P. Murray Center on April 28 & 29. http://cityofmissionviejo.org/arts-alive. Maribeth will have a demonstration piece on display and will be offering lectures on the History of Street Painting at the New Potocki Art Center the weekend of the festival.

Maribeth received her B.A. in Biology from CSU, Fresno and an Art Education Credential from CSU, Long Beach. Her paintings are inspired by life with images from nature that maximize the spontaneous qualities of watercolor on po.

Maribeth will be teaching two 6 week watercolor classes for adults in Mission Viejo this Spring. To register for classes: http://cityofmissionviejo.org/departments/recreation/classes-activities-memberships/register-classes

Come meet Maribeth at the April Laguna First Thursday Art Walk. A reception will be on Thursday, April 5, 2018, from 6 – 9 pm in the Cove Gallery. The New Cove Gallery is directly across PCH from the front entrance to the Surf & Sand Resort at 1550 South Coast Highway, and next door to Vertigo Home, in the historic Granada Building. (Just ½ block south of our old location in the Art Center!”

About the Cove GalleryThe Cove Gallery is an artist-owned Gallery featuring 14 accomplished artists specializing in a contrast of styles of beautiful original art in the mediums of oils, acrylics, watercolor, mixed media along with 3-D photography, digital art, and traditional Photography. They are presented in an ever-changing exhibition with the artists there for you to meet and enjoy.

When you buy at Cove Gallery, you are buying original fine art DIRECTLY FROM THE ARTIST. YOU SAVE because there are no added gallery fees on top of the artists’ work.

Our new address is:

1550 South Coast Hwy

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Phone: (949) 715-7149

www.covegallerylaguna.com

Email: info@covegallerylaguna.com

Gallery Hours:

Wednesday through Monday:

Spring/Fall/Winter: 11am to 5pm Summer Hours: 11am to 6pm

by