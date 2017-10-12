Marina Hills Neighborhood Street Paving Project

Beginning October 16, the City’s contractor, Hardy & Harper will begin the Marina Hills Pavement Rehabilitation project.

The project will repair and resurface the pavement on all residential streets in the Marina Hills neighborhood including Killini, Via Marini, Son Serra, and Parc Vista. The overall project is expected to be completed in March 2018.

Impacts of the construction activities are as follows:

Vehicular access on Killini, Via Marini, Son Serra, and Parc Vista will be allowed at all times.

On-street parking will not be allowed from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. where and when “NO PARKING” signs are posted.

On-street driving and parking will not be allowed from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. where and when “NO PARKING OR DRIVING” signs are posted.

At the end of each construction day, you will have access to your street and driveway.

Access to your driveway may be restricted when equipment is being mobilized during construction work.

Travel lanes may be reduced so please allow extra time for getting through the construction area.

Uneven pavement, loose gravel and dust are part of the construction work; however, the contractor will periodically sweep the street.

Construction equipment and materials may be stored temporarily on the streets.

Marina Hills’ residents were previously notified of the project. Additional notices will be placed on doorsteps, informing residents of the actual days and hours the work will take place for each activity, and reminding residents of the parking and driving restrictions.

Thank you for your patience while we work to improve your streets! If you have emergency or extenuating circumstances, of if at any time you have any questions or concerns, please call Frank Borges, Project Manager, at (949) 362-4325 or Jose Mora, Project Foreman, at (714) 713-0124. by