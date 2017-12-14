Mark C. Perry Elected Chairman  of Segerstrom Center for the Arts Board of Directors

Segerstrom Center for the Arts has announced that Mark C. Perry has been elected Chairman of the Center’s Board of Directors, succeeding John L Ginger. Perry has been a member of the Center’s Board since 2011, serving as Co-chair, Board Development Committee, and Chair, Long-Range Planning Committee, and the Executive Board.

He and his wife Carol recently chaired the Center’s 44th annual Candlelight Concert. He is Executive Vice Chairman for the Global Commercial Bank for Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Perry will serve a three-year term, beginning January 1, 2018.

Photo Credit: SCFTA

