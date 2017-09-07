Reflections of the Ocean Classical Keyboard Series proudly presents Master Class with concert pianist Alison Edwards, on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 2:30 p.m. in the McKinney Theatre.

Pianist Alison Edwards leads the nationally recognized Piano Pedagogy Program at Cal State Fullerton. An exciting soloist and chamber musician, she has been featured in concerto performances with several orchestras including the Peninsula Symphony, the Marina del Rey/Westchester Symphony, the Brentwood Symphony and the Rio Hondo Symphony. Edwards was first prize winner in the Carmel Music Society Competition. Her playing has been described as “alternating strength and delicacy, playing with incredible fluency… a truly thrilling performance” (Sunday Peninsula Herald).

Tickets are $10 general; $7 seniors; $5 students; (presale only); children FREE with paying adult; 2-for-1 for music teachers with MTAC/CAPMT ID. Call the ticket office at 949-582-4656, Tuesday through Friday, noon to 4:00 p.m. or order tickets online at www.saddleback.edu/arts.

The Department of Music at Saddleback College is a place where students of all abilities, instructors who love teaching and performing, and guest artists from around the world come together to develop their understanding of music and of themselves as creative artists. Graduates of Saddleback’s Music Department have transferred to many prestigious music schools, including Eastman School of Music, USC Thornton School of Music, University of California campuses, California State Universities, and other universities around the world. Alumni of Saddleback’s Department of Music are engaged in musical endeavors across the spectrum as private studio teachers, school music instructors, college professors, professional solo and ensemble performers, church musicians, and artists in musical theatre, opera, and instrumental groups.

Saddleback College is located at 28000 Marguerite Parkway in Mission Viejo, just east of Interstate 5 at the Avery Parkway exit. Parking is available in Lot 12. Take Avery Parkway to Marguerite Parkway turn left to the third traffic light, which is Saddleback’s Marguerite entrance. Turn right into the campus and take the second left to Theatre Circle, turning right into Lot 12.

Located in Mission Viejo, Saddleback College provides quality higher education and training to the greater south Orange County community. Having served more than 500,000 students since 1968, Saddleback College offers over 300 degree and certificate programs to help students reach their personal, career, and educational goals. For more information, please visit www.saddleback.edu and for Fine Arts information, please visit www.saddleback.edu/arts.

