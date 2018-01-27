MatheMagic! Starring Bradley Fields at  La Mirada Theatre

Posted on January 27th, 2018

News, The Arts

 

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts presents  MatheMagic! starring Bradley Fields.  Performances are Sunday, February 18, 2018, at 1:00 pm and 3:30 pm. 

Internationally renowned magician Bradley Fields captivates the audience with his famous magic illusions and then teaches the secrets behind some startling math tricks. Hailed as one of the preeminent shows for young people, MatheMagic!® features world-class magic, comedy, and theatre.


“The Gold Standard for Arts in Education”
– National Council of Teachers of Mathematics

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amidst all the oohs, aahs, and laughter, Bradley Fields challenges, provokes and elicits critical thinking. Kids (unknowingly!) practice classroom skills and problem-solving. Students explore ancient civilizations and meet Imhotep, Pythagoras, and the first magicians (whose secret was really math!).  Bradley Fields connects with young people of different ages, abilities and learning styles. Kids leave the theater brimming with confidence and again a new fascination for the history, the power and the beauty of the language of math.

 

La Mirada Theatre’s Programs for Young Audiences is designed to give children exposure to a diverse mix of national and international touring stage acts while enriching their lives. The season will continue with ArtsPower’s new musical Nugget & Fang on March 25, 2018.

All seats are $12. Tickets are available online at www.lamiradatheatre.com or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. The theatre is located at 14900 La Mirada Blvd. in La Mirada, CA. Parking is free.  Wheelchair access and Hearing Assist devices available.

 

 

 

David Elzer
DEMAND PR

 

 

