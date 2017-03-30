Mayor’s Message – March 2017; Volunteerism is the Heart of Laguna Niguel

We all know that Laguna Niguel is a beautiful place to live and work. Our picturesque community has many great attributes. One of the best qualities of our city are its residents. Laguna Niguel is blessed with literally hundreds of dedicated volunteers that give back to our community every day. After all it was volunteers who led the efforts to become a City 27 years ago. Volunteers serve the community in a variety of ways; from running our youth sports organizations, participating in service clubs, serving on our City Committees and Commissions, donating time to our local schools and supporting our public safety efforts.

Many others want to get involved but they are just not certain how to or exactly what they can do. Earth Day, April 22, 2017, is just around the corner. Our annual Earth Day celebration, a partnership with the City’s Park and Recreation Department and the Niguel Botanical Preserve, is truly an important and community-wide volunteer event. Hundreds of volunteers from our community dig out their old t-shirts and jeans and join us at the Botanical Preserve to help plant, pull weeds and do some much-needed spring cleaning. Not only do these efforts benefit our City, but it leaves the Botanical Preserve more beautiful and will provide you with a deep appreciation for all that nature offers.

The Niguel Botanical Preserve is probably one of the City’s best kept secrets nestled above the amphitheater and new sprayground and playground in Crown Valley Park. Originally established in 1981 as a community vegetable garden, the Niguel Botanical Preserve has grown into an impressive 18.2-acre nature preserve that is run entirely by volunteers. The garden features exotic plants from locales all over the world which exhibit climates that mirror our own. With the amount of rain this winter, the flowering plants will be spectacular this spring. The Botanical Preserve includes a beautiful labyrinth and has some of the most spectacular views of the region. Both the boy scouts and girl scouts have built various projects that are located throughout the grounds. It also is home to the Citizen of the Year Grove that recognizes those community members who gave unselfishly of themselves to make Laguna Niguel a better place. It could even inspire you to work towards having your name placed there too!

I encourage you to join me this Earth Day on Saturday, April 22 from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the Niguel Botanical Preserve in Crown Valley Park. Bring work gloves, wear sun screen and don’t forget your hat. Be sure to visit www.CityofLagunaNiguel.org for more information. While there is plenty of parking for everyone, in the spirit of Earth Day, I encourage you to ride your bike or carpool to this special community event.

I look forward to seeing you there and thank you for making Laguna Niguel such a special and unique community of friends and neighbors. I’m so proud to serve as your Mayor.

Mayor Jerry Slusiewicz