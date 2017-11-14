Merry Monarch with CUSD – A Festive Tree Lighting with Performances by Capistrano Unified Schools

Join us as we celebrate the season and support our schools at Monarch Beach Resort. Enjoy a variety of musical performances by our students, cocoa and cookies, visits with Santa Claus and the official lighting of the holiday tree, hosted by KOST radio’s lively Ellen K.

Merry Monarch will feature performances from students from the following schools:

Aria String Quartet (Tesoro High School)

Tesoro String Quartet (Tesoro High School)

Combined Elementary Choir (San Juan, Del Obispo and Malcom Elementary Schools)

Don Juan Avila Middle School Choir…and more…

December 2, 4:00 – 7:00 pm

Tickets for this special event are $10 per person, with all proceeds benefitting the CUSD Foundation.

Valet parking is complimentary.

* Click here * to purchase tickets to tree lighting.

M o n a r c h b e a c h r e s o r t . c o m / C U S D H o l i d a y

