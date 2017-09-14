Middle school students are invited to learn how to prepare healthy snacks – City of Laguna Niguel

Middle school students are invited to learn how to prepare healthy snacks – City of Laguna NiguelPosted on September 14th, 2017
Chopped Jr. (Snack Foods & Healthy Meal Prep 101)
Friday, September 29
Middle school students are invited to learn how to prepare healthy snacks for after school or weekend hang-outs with their friends. This seminar will instruct students about proper food handling, healthy snack preparation, and tips on how to put together a meal for friends.
Pre-registration is required by Wednesday, September 27 for food supply preparation. Please contact the Registration Office as soon as possible if you have food restrictions. Thank you!
Date: September 29, 2017
Time: 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Location: Sea Country Center
Address: 24602 Aliso Creek Rd.
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Contact: (949) 425-5100
Cost:$10
Link:Register here.