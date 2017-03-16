MISSION SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO’S MECHELLE LAWRENCE ADAMS APPOINTED TO ORANGE COUNTY HISTORICAL COMMISSION

Mechelle Lawrence Adams, Executive Director of

Mission San Juan Capistrano, has been appointed to the Orange County Historical Commission.

Lawrence Adams was appointed to the Fifth District by Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, and approved by the Board of Supervisors on March 14.

“As a daughter of Orange County with experience as chair of the city of San Juan Capistrano’s Cultural

Heritage Commission and director of Mission San Juan Capistrano, I will do my very best to serve the

county with the same passionate drive as my wonderful mentor, Ilse Byrnes,” Lawrence Adams said. “I am honored to have been nominated by Supervisor Bartlett and appointed by all of our supervisors.”

Orange County’s Fifth District encompasses the South County cities of Aliso Viejo, Dana Point, Laguna

Beach, Laguna Hills, Laguna Niguel, Laguna Woods, Lake Forest, Mission Viejo, Rancho Santa Margarita, San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano, the community of Shady Canyon in the City of Irvine, as well as the unincorporated communities of Coto de Caza, Ladera Ranch, Las Flores, Rancho Mission Viejo, and Wagon Wheel.

According to its webpage, the Orange County Historical Commission’s duties and objectives include:

• Identify and promote the preservation and use of buildings, sites, structures, objects, and districts

of importance in Orange County.

• Stimulate and encourage financial and partnership support for projects in the public and private

sectors.

• Coordinate countywide programs and act as a liaison among local organizations.

• Advise and aid the public and private sectors in meeting museum needs.

• Promote research, writing and publication of Orange County history and related subjects.

• Develop and maintain a central file of Orange County historical resources for public use.

• Encourage and facilitate cooperation among local historical societies and organizations.

About Mission San Juan Capistrano:

Known as the “Jewel of the Missions,” Mission San Juan Capistrano is a historic landmark and museum

that boasts of quality permanent exhibits featuring original artifacts as well as traveling and temporary exhibitson a wide variety of topics.

The site itself serves as a living outdoor museum with original buildings constructed by Native Americans in the 18th century including the Serra Chapel, Great Stone Church, and the original padres’ quarters of the South Wing.

The Mission was founded on November 1, 1776 by Padre Junipero Serra as the seventh in the chain of the twenty-one California missions established by Spain, and is Orange County’s only mission. Every year, over 50,000 students visit the Mission and engage in an inspirational learning experience via the Mission Matters programming, as part of their State required California history studies.

Mission San Juan Capistrano is owned by the Diocese of Orange and is supported by the Mission Preservation Foundation, which is comprised of business and community leaders committed to ensuring the long term preservation and viability of Orange County’s only Mission. The Mission receives no funding from either the Church or the State of California and charges admission funds as a means of providing public access.

Mission San Juan Capistrano is located at 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675. Open

Daily 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Closed Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Good Friday afternoon. Admission is $9

adults; $8 seniors (60 years or over); $6 children (ages 4 to 11); and children ages 3 and under are admittedfree.

Free audio guide with senior and adult admission. For more information, call (949) 234-1300 or

visit www.missionsjc.com.

