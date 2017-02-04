Mission Viejo employees trained to help public during an emergency or disaster

As part of an ongoing effort to prepare for emergencies and disasters, the city of Mission Viejo held a bleeding control class this week for employees.

Led by Mission Hospital Medical Director Dr. Sheik Trauma, the free class was designed to better prepare staff to respond to emergency medical situations like a mass causality event or natural disaster.

“Along with their regular roles, city staff members are considered disaster service workers,” said Mission Viejo Emergency Services Manager Paul Catsimanes. “Our employees are already skilled in First Aid/CPR and AED applications and we have enhanced those skills with bleeding control classes that are necessary to respond to disasters.”

The city recently purchased kits equipped with hemostatic gauze and tourniquets that help stop the bleeding when applied to a wound. The kits will be stationed at city facilities throughout Mission Viejo.

Even though law enforcement and firefighters throughout the county carry bleeding control kits, the city wants to add an extra layer of protection to the public by having staff trained and supplies on hand that could make the difference between life and death.

According to reports, uncontrolled bleeding is the number one cause of preventable death from trauma.

“The more people who know how to control bleeding in an injured patient, the greater the chance that person will have of surviving the injury,” Catsimanes said.

