Mission Viejo Library expanding hours for passport services beginning Feb. 7

If you’re planning a trip abroad this spring or summer, now’s the time to apply for your passport.

With the high demand for service this time of year, the Mission Viejo Library is expanding its Passport Acceptance Office hours to meet the public’s needs.

Beginning February 7, the Passport Acceptance Office will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as well as on Saturday by appointment.

Trained agents will snap your photo and process and mail your passport. Expect to receive your new passport within 4-6 weeks.

“This is the busiest time of year, so offering more convenient evening hours to our patrons is our way to help more people,” said Library Manager Kathleen Kelton.

Visit http://cityofmissionviejo.org/departments/library/library-services/passports for details on what to bring to the application process.

Kelly Tokarski

Public Information Specialist

City of Mission Viejo