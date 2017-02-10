Mission Viejo, Saddleback Valley Elks announced today a Mardi Gras fundraiser to be held at the Lodge on Sat Feb 18, 2017

Mardi Gras Time at the Elks

Members and their guests are invited to attend the gala affair. Event chairman Jennifer Williams said, there are a few tickets still available for the almost sold out event. Lodge President Dave McLeod said of the event. “As Elks, our mission is to raise funds for charity, and practically every penny we raise is used for that noble cause. No Elk receives any pay for the work we do. Meanwhile, things wear out or break in our own aging building, so we occasionally need funds to replace or repair them. That is why the proceeds from this event are earmarked for our Lodge building maintenance fund.”

In other Elks news, the Lodge received hundreds of letters from third grade students of the Saddleback and Capistrano Valley School Districts. The letters were a thank you to the Elks for the dictionaries the children received.

The local Elks recently completed this year’s distribution of more than 4000 dictionaries. Past Lodge President Pat Martino was recognized at a recent Lodge meeting for his hard work and dedication in managing the Dictionary Program for the past twelve years.

Andy Costello

Grand Lodge Area 7

Public Relations & Marketing Committeeman