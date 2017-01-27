Mission Viejo, Saddleback Valley Elks find a new way to raise funds for charity

ELKS HOLD A SÉANCE AT MIDNIGHT

Séance at Midnight, a dinner theater murder mystery was presented by the Mission Viejo, Saddleback Valley Elks under the direction of Susan and John Lee and daughter McKenzie.

McKenzie, John & Susan Lee – producers, directors

This was the first Lodge entertainment project by the Lees who are fairly new members of the local Elks Lodge. The Lees brought their professional experience in theatrical production and directing to a cast of amateur but enthusiastic Elk members turned actors. The event was a fundraiser for Elks charities and raised more than $4000.

Macho Men strut their stuff



The cast of thirty-five (35) kept the sold out audience in stitches throughout the three act play which started at the salad and ran through dinner and dessert. The comedy production was packed with musical numbers, dancing, singing and enough nonsense to have the audience applauding and cheering at each and every cast member’s appearance and performance. Dinner guests all examined the clues and participated in finding the killer of Harvey Oilman. Enjoying the show was former Mission Viejo Mayor and Elk member Gail Reavis who said, “Great events like this take place regularly in Elks Lodges all over. More people should take advantage of the opportunity to become part of this wonderful organization. Not only do the Elks support worthwhile charities, but members have lots of fun doing it.”

Did Julia Child mix up a batch of drain cleaner?



THE PLAYERS:

Julia Childs-Vicky Long, Lurch- Mike Long, Odd Job-Mateo Salazar, Frau Einegahrt Blucher-Laura Lumley, Inspector Clouseau-Andy Costello, and Harvey Ohman as Harvey Oilman.

Cameo Roles:

Rhett & Scarlett-Mike and Judy Klinger, Mae West-Lavon Martishius, Groucho Marks Howard Sargent, Shirley Temple-Julie Thomas, Charlie Chaplain-Dave Tucker, Glenda Good Witch-Lorene Tierney, Wicked Witch-Gail Patti

Country Girls:

Minnie Pearl-Diana Wilson, Tammy Wynette-Howard Sargent, Patsy Cline-Linda Johnson, Dolly Pardon-Christine Jones

Green Acres:

Oliver Douglas-Harvey Boelts, Lisa Douglas-Gloria LeCouvre

Beverly Hillbillies:

Jed Clampet-Jason Spence, Granny-Jacqueline Holding, Jethro & Ellie Mae-Chuck & Jean Chapman

Elvis’:

Dave McLeod and Dennis Lumley

Cher & Liberace

Cher-Basia Bills, Liberace-Jim Humphrey

Macho Men:

Policeman-Jerry Hicks, Cowboy-Kevin Hughes, Construction Worker-Bruce Colucci, Indian-Bob Herman, Serviceman-Dave Perry, Biker-AJ Pompos

Music and sound: Mick Barton. Announcer-Ed Mackey, Lighting technician– Bobby Banning



Kitchen Crew:

Pam Mackey, Kevin Lindley, Dennis Boelts

Servers:

Laguna Hills High School Girl’s Lacrosse Team

The Mission Viejo/Saddleback Valley Elks Lodge #2444 is celebrating 47 years of service to Saddleback Valley Communities. It is one of 10 lodges in the Orange Coast District of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE) whose headquarters is in Chicago, Illinois. The BPOE is a charitable organization with a 148 year history of giving. “Elks Care Elks Share” For information regarding Elks programs or membership, call 949 830-3557.

Andy Costello

Grand Lodge Area 7

Public Relations & Marketing Committeeman