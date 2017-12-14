Mission Viejo, Saddleback Valley Elks in full spirit of Christmas giving

The Elks Lodge was once again full of the holiday spirit as the members played host to 150 developmentally challenged men and women from the Saddleback Valley community. The special guest ranged in age from sixteen to sixty-six. They entered the Lodge in groups – some walked, some used walkers and many came in wheelchairs.

Santa & Mrs. Claus greeted by Elk Andy Costello

After a lunch of chicken tenders, chips, cookies, and lemonade were served, D.J. entertainer Doug Houston kept the music flowing much to the delight of the merrymakers who sang and danced all afternoon, some danced with the Elk volunteers who joined in the fun.

The Laguna Woods “Clown Alley” clowns were again on hand in full regalia passing out balloon hats and bringing smiles to the faces of the partygoers.

And then came the moment the special guests anxiously anticipated. Santa arrived on a big red fire engine and each guest enjoyed a personal visit with Santa (Ed Mackey) & Mrs. Clause (Elk Pam Mackey) receiving a bag full of gifts and a photo with Santa. Elk event organizer Sandy Bergen said, “It was a combined effort of many dedicated members working together to make the event so successful.”

Special Guest enjoying Lunch Chicken Tenders, chips, cookies & lemonade

Meeting up with old friends at lunch

Bergen offered special thanks to the Elks Bingo Charity committee for their ongoing sponsorship, and added, “Some of these special guests have been attending this party for 25 years and look forward to returning each year. The Elk’s members do whatever it takes to give them a fun day at the Lodge.”

While one full complement of Elks kept busy at the Lodge party, another group of Elk volunteers traveled south to Camp Pendleton to host a dinner for Marine families.

Over 200 dinners were served. The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE) has a long-standing support structure for the military and for the developmentally challenged. The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks has a 149-year history of giving. “Elks Care, Elks Share.”

Photo Credits: Mission Viejo, Saddleback Valley Elks

Andy Costello

Elks Grand Lodge Area 7

Marketing & Membership Committeeman

by