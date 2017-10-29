MISSION VIEJO, SADDLEBACK VALLEY ELKS PARTICIPATE IN RED RIBBON WALK AGAINST DRUGS

The outstanding annual event began Saturday at 8:00 am at the Mission Viejo High School where the children, parents, and others walked to the Rally that was held for them on the grounds of the Village Green adjacent to the Norman P. Murray Community Center.

Elks Lodge Chaplain Lane Keran assisting children with quiz

All traffic on La Paz Road was closed by the City of Mission Viejo to ensure the safety of the 1.5 mile walk. In addition to information about drug abuse, the Rally included activity booths, prizes, entertainment, and loads of fun for all.

Elks Lodge Officers L to R: Vicky Long, Charlie Hart, Gloria R. LeCouvre, ER Mike Long, Mission Viejo Mayor Wendy Bucknum, and Irene Romero

Mission Viejo Saddleback Valley Elks Lodge No 2444 staffed an information booth as they have for over 17 years. The Elks gave American Flags and Red Ribbons that read “PROUD TO BE DRUG FREE” to the children and parents who visited the Booth.

Additionally the Elks offered a Drug Quiz to all youth participants and the four winners were given $25.00 sporting-goods gift cards. This year’s winners were Melissa Morales, Sara Sinbari, Sara Carson, and Maria Villa of Mission Viejo.

Exalted Ruler Mike Long with family of Rally attendees Jennifer and Anthony De Los Santos and children Michael, Kaylann & baby Joshua, and with Past Exalted Ruler Gloria R. LeCouvre

Elk Members volunteering their time and efforts toward the success of this important community event were: Past Lodge Exalted Rulers Charles T. Hart, Gloria R. LeCouvre, and Irene Romero. The Lodge’s current Exalted Ruler Mike Long, and first lady Vicky, Lodge Chaplain Lane Keran and wife Kelly assisted, and Elk members Sue Baker, Barbara Coppola, and Steve Cagnacci rounded out the list of Elk volunteers.

Charles T Hart, Event Chairman

Photos by Sue Baker

