Mission Viejo, Saddleback Valley Elks still growing

Twenty-one men and women from the Saddleback Valley area made up the January class of initiates into the Order of Elks. New Elks from Mission Viejo are Thomas Bean, Judy Buckley, Bryan DeGhetto, Edward Feitz, Dennis Llewellyn, Danny McCullough, Margie Paul, Lorri Schroeder Ruiz, Steve Steel, Donald Wells, and Susan Wright. Residents of Rancho Santa Margarita are Dick Benninger, Charleen and Dave Safley, and Jay Christopher. Other new Elks are Laura Cook of Laguna Hills, Scott Morse and Eugene Stannard of Trabuco Canyon, Kevin Barton of Lake Forest, Nancy Ingham of Dana Point, and Thomas Stepanski of Irvine. The Mission Viejo, Saddleback Valley Elks continues to be one of the fastest growing service organizations in Orange County with a current membership of 1,244 men and women.

Exalted Ruler (ER) Mike Long and his corps of officers conducted the impressive initiation ceremony and welcomed the new members.

Seated L to R: Judy Buckley, Nancy Ingham. Margie Paul, Susan Wright, ER Mike Long, Lauri Schroeder Ruiz, Laura Cook, and Charleen Safley.

Standing L to R: Dick Benninger, Thomas Stepanski, Dennis Llewellyn, Kevin Barton, Edward Feitz, Jay Christopher, Steve Steel, Bryan DeGhetto, Dave Safley, Danny McCullough, Scott Morse, Thomas Bean, Donald Wells, and Eugene Stannard.

ER Mike addressed the assemblage saying, “We have only recently completed our busiest time of year with many charitable events carried out by our members over the holidays. Now we enter one of the most exciting times of the year as we begin our nominations for new officers for the coming Elk’s year.” Elks Lodge officers serve a term of one year in each position. In March a new ER will take office and the three Lodge VPs are anticipating a move up to the next position of honor. Of course, all the positions are determined by a vote of the membership.

Elk’s events on tap for February are a Red Cross Blood Drive, a Senior’s Valentine’s Day Dance, and a Blue Star Mothers event. The State judging for Elks Scholarship awards also takes place in February as high school seniors who have qualified, compete for Elks scholarships ranging from $1000 to $50,000.

The Elks will award over four million dollars ($4,000,000) in scholarships nationally this year. A number of high school students from Saddleback Valley schools are among the applications that have qualified and are being considered in this year’s final judging.

The Mission Viejo/Saddleback Valley Elks Lodge #2444 is celebrating 49 years of service to Saddleback Valley Communities. It is one of 10 lodges in the Orange Coast District of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE) whose headquarters is in Chicago, Illinois.

The BPOE is a charitable organization with a 150-year history of giving. “Elks Care Elks Share” For information regarding Elks programs or membership, call 949 830-3557.

Andy Costello



by