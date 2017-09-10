Misty Copeland and Daniil Simkin lead opening night cast of American Ballet Theatre’s The Nutcracker at Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Live Music Performed by Pacific Symphony Additional casting includes Sarah Lane and Herman Cornejo,

Gillian Murphy and James Whiteside, Stella Abrera and Alexandre Hammoudi

and Hee Seo and Cory Stearns December 7 – 17, 2017

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Casting for American Ballet Theatre’s The Nutcracker, co-presented by Segerstrom Center for the Arts and ABT, was announced today by Kevin McKenzie, ABT Artistic Director and Terry Dwyer, Segerstrom Center President. Choreographed by ABT Artist in Residence Alexei Ratmansky, The Nutcracker will be given 13 performances at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, December 7-17, 2017.

Misty Copeland and Daniil Simkin will lead the opening night cast on December 7 dancing the roles of Clara, the Princess and Nutcracker, the Prince, respectively. Subsequent casts include Sarah Lane and Herman Cornejo, Gillian Murphy and James Whiteside, Stella Abrera and Alexandre Hammoudi, and Hee Seo and Cory Stearns in the leading roles.



