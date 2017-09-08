Moller-Fraticelli Guitar Duo at Saddleback College

The Department of Music at Saddleback College is pleased to present Moller-Fraticelli Guitar Duo on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the McKinney Theatre. Johannes Möller’s close collaboration with the Argentinean guitarist Laura Fraticelli have resulted in a unique fusion of the Swedish perfection and the Argentinian passion. Their emotional playing style as well as their strong connection and stage presence make their performances unforgettable events.

Tickets are $15 general; $12 students; seniors (presale only); children free with paying adult. Call 949-582-4656 (Tues-Fri, noon to 4:00 p.m.) or online at www.saddleback.edu/arts.

The European guitarist and composer Johannes Möller has captivated audiences throughout the world with charismatic and soulful performances. In 2010 he was awarded first prize in the GFA Concert Artist Competition, considered by many to be the most prestigious guitar competition in the world. As a performer, Johannes’s artistry has reached well beyond the usual guitar circles. This was confirmed in March 2008 when he won the Dutch Vriendenkrans Concours while competing against performers in all instrumental categories. As a part of this award his name has been engraved on a metal plate that can be seen in the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam. He also became the first guitarist ever to win the Ljunggrenska Competition (Sweden) in 2007, and the conclusion issued by the jury was: “With the help of a breathtaking technique and all the colors of the rainbow he opens a door to a world of subtle expressions which strikes us with great power and intensity.”

Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Laura Fraticelli studied with Tzvetan Sabev, Walter Ujaldón and Eduardo Fernández. A love for music gave her the courage to emigrate to Europe where she continued her studies at the Royal College of Music in London with Carlos Bonell and then later at the Royal Conservatory in The Hague where she was accepted in the class of the renowned guitarist Zoran Dukic. She has been praised for her beautiful tone and passionate interpretations.

The Department of Music has established a comprehensive program which is considered to be one of the finest in California: a complete lower-division curriculum for transferring music majors, numerous performance groups, private and group lessons, a full concert series with faculty and guest artists, and general music courses. The nationally-recognized faculty is dedicated to performance and to teaching in all areas such as vocal, instrumental, jazz, guitar, and piano. Other music classes include harmony, musicianship, composition, history, and appreciation of western art music, rock, jazz and world. The new Commercial Music program offers classes in Songwriting, Multi-Track Recording, Intro to the Music Industry, and Commercial Music Ensemble.

Saddleback College is located at 28000 Marguerite Pkwy in Mission Viejo, just east of Interstate 5 at the Avery Parkway exit. Parking is available in Lot 12. Take Avery Parkway to Marguerite Parkway turn left to the third traffic light, which is Saddleback’s Marguerite entrance. Turn right into the campus and take the second left to “Theatre Circle,” turning right into Lot 12.

Located in Mission Viejo, Saddleback College provides quality higher education and training to the greater south Orange County community. Having served more than 500,000 students since 1968, Saddleback College offers over 300 degree and certificate programs to help students reach their personal, career, and educational goals. For more information, please visit www.saddleback.edu and for Fine Arts information, please visit www.saddleback.edu/arts.

by