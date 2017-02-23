Most Awarded Musical of 2015, An American in Paris, Comes to Segerstrom Center

April 25 – May 7, 2017
Segerstrom Hall
AN AMERICAN IN PARIS, the most awarded new musical of 2015 and winner of four Tony Awards®, will come to Segerstrom Center for the Arts for a two-week engagement April 25 – May 7, 2017. Inspired by the Academy-Award winning film,AN AMERICAN IN PARIS is the romantic story about an American soldier, a mysterious French girl and an indomitable European city, each yearning for a new beginning in the aftermath of war. Directed and choreographed by 2015 Tony Award-winner Christopher Wheeldon, the show features the music and lyrics of George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin, and a book by Craig Lucas.

