Most Awarded Musical of 2015, An American in Paris, Comes to Segerstrom Center

Most Awarded Musical of 2015, An American in Paris, Comes to Segerstrom CenterPosted on February 23rd, 2017
AN AMERICAN IN PARIS, the most awarded new musical of 2015 and winner of four Tony Awards®, will come to Segerstrom Center for the Arts for a two-week engagement April 25 – May 7, 2017. Inspired by the Academy-Award winning film,AN AMERICAN IN PARIS is the romantic story about an American soldier, a mysterious French girl and an indomitable European city, each yearning for a new beginning in the aftermath of war. Directed and choreographed by 2015 Tony Award-winner Christopher Wheeldon, the show features the music and lyrics of George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin, and a book by Craig Lucas.
