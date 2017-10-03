MOTOWN THE MUSICAL Returns to Segerstrom Center for the Arts for One Week Only

December 19 – 24, 2017

Segerstrom Center for the Arts and producers Kevin McCollum, Doug Morris, and Motown Founder Berry Gordy are proud to announce that single tickets forMOTOWN THE MUSICAL are on sale now. MOTOWN THE MUSICAL returns to the Segerstrom Hall stage for one week only December 19 – 24, 2017.

Single tickets start at $29 and may be purchased online at SCFTA.org, the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787.

For inquiries about group ticket savings for 10 or more, call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.

The 2 p.m. performance on Saturday, December 23, 2017 will include audio description, open captioning and sign-language interpretation.

