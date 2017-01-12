Multi-Grammy®-Winning Emerson String Quartet Returns to Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Concert features West Coast Premiere of New Center Commission by British Composer Mark-Anthony Turnage March 28, 2017

Samueli Theater

Segerstrom Center for the Arts welcomes the annual return of acclaimed ensemble, the Emerson String Quartet on March 28 in a program that will feature the first West Coast performance of Shroud by British composer Mark-Anthony Turnage. This new work was commissioned in part by longtime supporters of the Center’s Chamber Music Series, Elizabeth and Justus Schlichting. The evening also includes Ravel’s String Quartet in F Major and Tchaikovsky’s Quartet No. 3 in E-flat minor, Op. 30. The Emerson String Quartet includes Eugene Drucker and Philip Setzer, violins; Lawrence Dutton, viola and Paul Watkins, cello. Orange County Register declares “The group remains one of our best chamber ensembles, not merely precise but expressive and intelligent to the last ounce.”

