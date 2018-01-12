MUSIC COMES TO LIFE AT SEGERSTROM CENTER IN  ANATOMY OF THE PIANO (FOR BEGINNERS) 

February 17 & 18, 2018

Samueli Theater

Tickets On Sale Now ASL Interpreted Performances Available

Will asks Father Christmas for a spaceship, but he gets a piano instead. As he tries to work out how he might use it to reach the moon, Will is drawn into a fantastic pianistic adventure that takes him to a cave where he meets Johann Sebastian Bach, is introduced to an ill-tempered Ludwig von Beethoven and jams with ‘Fats’ Waller. With music, humor and fascinating stories about the piano and legendary composers and musicians who used it to create glorious music, Will discovers that, through music, you can go anywhere you want. Anatomy of the Piano (for beginners) and Will’s amazing journey come to Segerstrom Center for the Arts on February 17 and 18, 2018 in Samueli Theater. Performances are at 1 p.m. The Sunday performance will be ASL interpreted.

ANATOMY OF THE PIANO (FOR BEGINNERS)

Segerstrom Center for the Arts – Samueli Theater

February 17 – 18, 2018 at 1 p.m.

The Sunday, February 18 performance will be ASL interpreted

600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Tickets: $20

In person: The Box Office

600 Town Center Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily

Online: SCFTA.org

Phone: (714) 556-2787

Open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily

Group Sales: (714) 755-0236

