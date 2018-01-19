MUSIC FOR TWO PIANOS CATHERINE TIBBITS & NORMAN WESTON, PIANISTS PERFORM AT SADDLEBACK COLLEGE

Saddleback College Music Faculty members Catherine Tibbitts and Norman Weston will present a recital of music written for two pianos on February 10 at 7:00 pm in Fine Arts Room 101 at Saddleback College. The concert will include four world premieres, including new pieces by each of the performers. Also on the program are works by Stravinsky, Rorem, and Puccini. The concert is free.

The Department of Music at Saddleback College is a place where students of all abilities, instructors who love teaching and performing, and guest artists from around the world come together to develop their understanding of music and of themselves as creative artists.

Graduates of Saddleback’s Music Department have transferred to many prestigious music schools, including Eastman School of Music, USC Thornton School of Music, University of California campuses, California State Universities, and other universities around the world. Alumni of Saddleback’s Department of Music are engaged in musical endeavors across the spectrum as private studio teachers, school music instructors, college professors, professional solo and ensemble performers, church musicians, and artists in musical theatre, opera, and instrumental groups.

Saddleback College is located at 28000 Marguerite Pkwy in Mission Viejo, just east of Interstate 5 at the Avery Parkway exit. Take Avery Parkway to Marguerite Parkway and turn left. Turn right into the first campus entrance and take the second left to Theatre Circle. Parking Lot 12 is on the right.

Located in Mission Viejo, Saddleback College provides quality higher education and training to the greater south Orange County community. Having served more than 500,000 students since 1968, Saddleback College offers more than 300 degree and certificate programs to help students reach their personal, career, and educational goals. For more information, please visit www.saddleback.edu. For Fine Arts events, visit www.saddleback.edu/arts.

Photo Credit: Saddleback College

