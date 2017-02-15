Stellar Musical Line-up and Gourmet Cuisine Highlight Ocean Institute’s 15th Annual Jazz Festival

The Ocean Institute will host its 15th Annual Jazz Festival March 24-25 at its Dana Point Harbor campus, 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. Themed “A Wave of Jazz 2017,” the event serves as a celebration of the Ocean Institute as it marks 40 years of excellence in marine science and experiential maritime history education. The festival will feature two nights of fine dining, as well as musical entertainment provided by world-renowned jazz artists Ray Parker, Jr., Michael Paulo, Gregg Karukas and Kevin Toney.

Friday’s program begins with an artist meet-and-greet for VIP guests, followed by a wine reception and featured hors d’oeuvres provided by the some of the area’s finest local restaurants, including Craft House, Sundried Tomato Bistro, The Royal Hawaiian, Luciana’s, The Point Restaurant, Jay’s Catering, California Fresh and What a Dish Catering.

A Wave of Jazz—2017 continues Saturday evening with a gala dinner featuring a four-course gourmet culinary experience provided by local four- and five-star resorts, including Monarch Beach Resort, The Montage, The Ranch at Laguna Beach and Park Hyatt Aviara Resort.

Both evenings will include silent and live auctions.

Tickets are on sale now at www.oijazzfestival.com. Those interested are encouraged to act quickly; both nights are expected to sell out. Friday night ticket levels include Premier ($125) or VIP ($250). Saturday night ticket levels include Individual ($500) or Table of 10 ($5,000). Purchasers of $5,000 tables also will be featured as event sponsors, if they so choose.

About the Ocean Institute

The mission of the Ocean Institute is “Using the ocean as our classroom, we inspire children to learn.”The annual Jazz Festival is the most important fundraiser for the Ocean Institute, and all proceeds go directly toits 61 award-winning STEM education programs, as well as the Ocean Institute Adopt-A-Class program,which enables more than 10,000 underserved students from Title One schools across California toparticipate in Ocean Institute programs free of charge.

Address: 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Website: www.ocean-institute.org

Phone: (949) 496-2274