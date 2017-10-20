Mysteriously in the night, a tent appeared at Crown Valley Park with a sign posted: Carnivale Opening Soon!Posted on October 20th, 2017
17th Annual Haunted Trails
The City of Laguna Niguel’s Haunted Trails 2017 presents Carnivale! Check out the full trailer for this annual event that takes place on Thursday October 26th, Friday October 27th and Saturday October 28th. Get ready to be scared get ready for the mystery that is Carnivale!
Guests will be escorted in groups through a series of mazes and tents with scenes such as: Freak Show, Fortune Teller, Spider Maze, and Clown Alley, which are sure to AMAZE & TERRIFY all who dare to visit the annual Haunted Trails event!
This event is VERY SCARY and not recommended for children under 8 years of age. We have a NO REFUND policy, so parents should carefully determine if this is an age appropriate event. We use scary music, black lights, fog machines, and strobe lights, with clowns popping out of every corner of the trail!
Cost: $13 per person for pre-sale wristbands, sold at the Parks & Recreation Registration Office at Crown Valley Park starting Monday, October 23 (during office hours, 8 am-5 pm).
Prices go up to $15 per person for wristbands purchased after 5 pm on event dates. Sorry, we cannot replace lost wristbands.
Time: 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Location: Crown Valley Park
Address: 29751 Crown Valley Parkway
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Contact: (949) 425-5100
Email: Registration Office Email
Link: Facebook Page