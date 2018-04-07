Nancy Roux is the Cove Gallery’s featured “Artist of the Month” for May 2018

About the Artist

Just as a painter creates artwork with brush and canvas, Nancy creates artwork with a camera. Her technique and style represent a radical departure from conventional photography. It’s a journey of discovery she embraces with passion. Her unique works are on show at the gallery on custom-designed, crafted displays and they are absolutely stunning!

The award-winning artist has exhibited her work in juried art shows, including Southwest Arts Festival, Art-A-Fair Fine Art Festival, Beverly Hills artSHOW, Indian Wells Arts Festival, La Jolla Festival of the Arts, Ojai Art in the Park, Oceanside Days of Art, Calabasas Fine Arts Festival, Fountain Festival of Fine Arts and Litchfield Park Festival of Arts.

Nancy received “Artist Choice” awards in 2013, 2014 and 2015 and her special edition “Panning for Gold” was awarded Best in Show at the “Movement” national juried gallery exhibition (January 2015) in Laguna Beach. Her circular panoramic desertscape, “Mole’s-eye View”, was jury-selected to be showcased on the 2017 commemorative poster and promotional materials for the Southwest Arts Festival.

Nancy is a woman of many talents and is the winner of Artist’s Choice award at Art-A-Fair 2016 for her publication of, “Inside the Artist’s Studio”, Laguna Art-A-Fair’s monthly Facebook feature.

Come meet Nancy at the May Laguna First Thursday Art Walk. The reception will be on Thursday, May 3, 2018, from 6 – 9 pm in the Cove Gallery.

The New Cove Gallery is directly across PCH from the front entrance to the Surf & Sand Resort at 1550 South Coast Highway, and next door to Vertigo Home,

in the historic Granada Building.

(Just ½ block south of our old location in the Art Center!”

About the Cove Gallery

The Cove Gallery is an artist-owned Gallery featuring 14 accomplished artists specializing in a contrast of styles of beautiful original art in the mediums of oils, acrylics, watercolor, mixed media along with 3-D photography, digital art, and traditional Photography. They are presented in an ever-changing exhibition with the artists there for you to meet and enjoy.

When you buy at Cove Gallery, you are buying original fine art DIRECTLY FROM THE ARTIST. YOU SAVE because there are no added gallery fees on top of the artists’ work.

Photo Credit: Cove Gallery

Our new address is:

1550 South Coast Hwy

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Phone: (949) 715-7149

www.covegallerylaguna.com

Email: info@covegallerylaguna.com

Gallery Hours:

Wednesday through Monday:

Spring/Fall/Winter: 11am to 5pm Summer Hours: 11am to 6pm

