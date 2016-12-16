New Aliso Viejo Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem for 2017

When the Aliso Viejo City Council reconvenes after the holidays on January 11, Dave Harrington will serve as Mayor and Phil Tsunoda as Mayor Pro Tem. The City Council made the selections for 2017 during its annual reorganization on Wednesday, December 14.

This is the first mayoral term for Dave Harrington who was elected to office in 2014. On January 1, he will take the reins from Mike Munzing who has served as Mayor this year. 2017 will be Phil Tsunoda’s third time in the role of Mayor Pro Tem, having served in 2009 and 2013.

During Wednesday’s meeting, the Council certified the results of the November 8 election and Mayor Munzing and Council Members Ross Chun and Bill Phillips were officially sworn in to serve additional 4-year terms.

The Aliso Viejo City Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of the month in the Council Chambers at 12 Journey. Meetings are streamed live via http://www.cityofalisoviejo.com and air on Cox channel 851 and AT&T U-verse channel 99.

Kelly Tokarski

KT Community