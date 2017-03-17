New One-of-a-Kind Experience Features Orcas as Never Seen Before

SEAWORLD SAN DIEGO’S NEXT GENERATION SEA-LIFE EXPERIENCE

LAUNCHES ALL DAY ORCA PLAY

OFFERING UNPRECEDENTED ACCESS BEGINNING MARCH 18

As SeaWorld San Diego continues its transformation into the world’s next generation sea-life experience, the park will now offer guests an intimate, individualized killer whale encounter never before provided in its 53-year history, featuring the orcas and the behaviorists who care for them. Beginning Saturday, March 18 and running for nine weeks only, guests will have unprecedented access to the earth’s most majestic creatures at All Day Orca Play, a full day of events and activities delivering encounters with killer whales.

As the park continues preparing for its long-awaited new Orca Encounter debuting this summer, All Day Orca Play will provide a non-stop series of events and programs that showcase the park’s beloved killer whales for the next two months during regular park hours. This new all-day, everyday experience will include introducing guests to each whale and their unique personalities; live chats with orca behaviorists and educators; an in-depth look at SeaWorld’s killer whale family and their behaviorists; and comprehensive insider knowledge about the park’s killer whales.

These live behaviorists talks, up-close killer whale training presentations and exclusive videos will provide guests a unique glimpse into SeaWorld’s killer whale family.

We are thrilled to offer guests this unmatched and uninterrupted experience with killer whales,” said SeaWorld San Diego’s park president, Marilyn Hannes. “Our hope is that these extraordinary hour-by-hour encounters with our orcas will inspire our guests to protect wildlife and wild places.”

SeaWorld remains committed to protecting killer whales in the wild and has committed $1.5 million to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) through the Killer Whale Research and Conservation Program (KWRCP). Support for the KWRCP is part of SeaWorld’s $10 million pledge to fund research and conservation for killer whales in the wild – the largest private commitment of its kind.

To learn more about All Day Orca Play go to www.SeaWorldSanDiego.com.

