Newly opened Hendrix Restaurant & Bar celebrates 2017 as its inaugural year, with a night of excellent food, drinks, and live music

Hendrix Restaurant & Bar, which opened in April 2017 in Laguna Niguel, CA, has teamed up with local promotion company Tightrope Entertainment to create a musical celebration to ring in the New Year. Taking place on December 31, 2017, from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., it will be a night of excellent food, great drinks, and electrifying music.

Opened by Director of Operations John Nye and Chef Rainer Schwarz, both award-winning restauranteurs and business partners of the Sentinel Restaurant Group, Hendrix was conceived as a neighborhood restaurant to serve the local coastal communities surrounding the Ocean Ranch Plaza. Sitting at the crossroads of Golden Lantern and Del Avion, bordering Laguna Niguel and Dana Point, patrons will experience a brand new space with an air of familiarity.

Many locals in the community will immediately understand why, as Nye and Schwarz also opened Laguna Beach-based Driftwood Kitchen and The Deck on Laguna, which have become popular mainstays on PCH. Known for, among other things, the locally famous annual Sip ‘N Shuck fundraiser, which brings together the best of food, drink, and entertainment to those who enjoy the good life. That’s in addition to the sold-out New Year’s Eve parties at Driftwood Kitchen, which were produced by Tightrope Entertainment the last few years. The party now moves to Hendrix to ring in 2018.

With tickets ranging in price from $25 General Admission to $99 VIP seating with dinner, guests will enjoy a packed musical lineup. Artists include the locally loved and extremely talented funk band Stone Jonez, with frontmen Jelani Jones and Marcus Damian; a performance by the striking Addie Hamilton Band, whose namesake is an Emmy nominated and published singer-songwriter; and upbeat rock ‘n roll classics and originals from Paul Black and Jo Almeida’s Sonic Boom, which showcases members of LA Guns, Dogs D’amour and Dramarama.

It will be a great night for excellent food, great drinks, and electrifying music at one of south Orange County’s newest restaurants and bars, centrally located in the beach cities. If you can’t wait until New Year’s, there’s also regular live music most Friday and Saturday nights as part of Hendrix Night Live.

Pictured Below: Funk Band Stone Jonez

Photo Credits: Hendrix Restaurant & Bar

Contact Information:

For tickets and information, visit https://HendrixNYE.bpt.me

(949)289-6684

To learn more about Hendrix, visit: https://www.hendrixoc.com/

Hendrix Restaurant & Bar

32431 Street of the Golden Lantern

Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

(949) 248-1912

