News from the city of Aliso Viejo – Free State of the City event this Thursday / New Recreation Classes

Mix and mingle with City officials and local business leaders as Mayor Dave Harrington discusses our community’s progress and plans for the future during the annual State of the City event on Thursday, April 19.

Hosted by the Aliso Viejo Chamber of Commerce, City and MicroVention, this free community event is from 6 to 8 p.m. at MicroVention’s Worldwide Innovation Center located at 35 Enterprise. It includes appetizers and a cash bar.

For more information, call 949-425-2550.

Did you register yet for Spring Classes & Summer Camps?

Don’t miss out on great new recreation classes! We offer classes at night and on weekends to accommodate your schedule — with awesome options kicking off this week and next month including gymnastics for toddlers and kids; hands-on science; Spanish; and even Tai Chi for adults!



Our Summer Camps are also filling up fast, so be sure to register today. Each week, we are offering a fresh schedule of half- and full-day camps that will get kids ages 3-16 moving, creating, learning, discovering and having tons of fun! Give your child the gift of making memories and friendships all summer long. Register today at cityofalisoviejo.com.

Get more for your money by registering before May 6 to save 10% on camp prices. Information: 949-425-2550 or community-services@cityofalisoviejo.com.

Photo Credit: City Of Aliso Viejo

Media Contact: Kelly Tokarski

