News From The City Of Aliso Viejo – Fall Recreation Classes; Creek Clean-up; & Founder’s Day Fair

News From The City Of Aliso Viejo – Fall Recreation Classes; Creek Clean-up; & Founder’s Day FairPosted on September 8th, 2017
Did you register for our new fall Recreation Classes yet? Whether it’s an adult class for you or after-school venture for your child or teen, the classes cater to different ages and tastes — and are starting soon! Here’s what we are offering:
- Baby Sign Language
- Music Together
- Holiday with Music Together
- Silly Science
- Parent & Me Clay and Mixed Media Art
- Mini-Hawk Multi-Sport
- Play Well, Play Smart
- SoccerTots
- Babysitter Training
- Chess Club
- Mixed Media Art
- Lego Robotics
- Techkidz: Minecraft and Programming Wizards
- CPR/AED and First Aid
- Adult Water Color
- Zumba
- Tai Chi Qigong for Health
- Breathe & Stretch
- Swim lessons
Learn more and register here today!
If you have a passion for our environment and a penchant for giving back, consider volunteering for the annual Aliso Viejo Trails and Creek Clean-up event on Saturday, September 16.
The event is from 8 a.m. to noon, with registration at the Aliso Viejo Ranch, 100 Park Avenue. Volunteers will help clean trash and debris along local trails and the creek and should sport closed-toed shoes or hiking books and appropriate clothes. Bring gardening or work gloves if you have them.
To pre-register, contact Moy Yahya at 949-425-2538 or myahya@cityofalisoviejo.com.
For more information, see this flier.
Save the date for Founder’s Day Fair Oct. 7
Celebrate our heritage with tons of family fun during the City’s annual Founder’s Day Fair from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, October 7 at the Aliso Viejo Ranch.
Enjoy interactive historical and art exhibits, live entertainment, community booths, pony rides, a petting zoo, games, amusements, tasty fare and more! Admission is FREE.
The rustic Aliso Viejo Ranch is located at 100 Park Avenue. For more information, call 949-425-2550 or visit cityofalisoviejo.com.
Kelly Tokarski
Public Information Officerby