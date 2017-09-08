News From The City Of Aliso Viejo – Fall Recreation Classes; Creek Clean-up; & Founder’s Day Fair

Posted on September 8th, 2017

Happenings, News

Did you register for our new fall Recreation Classes yet? Whether it’s an adult class for you or after-school venture for your child or teen, the classes cater to different ages and tastes — and are starting soon! Here’s what we are offering:

  • Baby Sign Language
  • Music Together
  • Holiday with Music Together
  • Silly Science
  • Parent & Me Clay and Mixed Media Art
  • Mini-Hawk Multi-Sport
  • Play Well, Play Smart
  • SoccerTots
  • Babysitter Training
  • Chess Club
  • Mixed Media Art
  • Lego Robotics
  • Techkidz: Minecraft and Programming Wizards
  • CPR/AED and First Aid
  • Adult Water Color
  • Zumba
  • Tai Chi Qigong for Health
  • Breathe & Stretch
  • Swim lessons

Learn more and register here today!

 

If you have a passion for our environment and a penchant for giving back, consider volunteering for the annual Aliso Viejo Trails and Creek Clean-up event on Saturday, September 16.
avyouth
The event is from 8 a.m. to noon, with registration at the Aliso Viejo Ranch, 100 Park Avenue. Volunteers will help clean trash and debris along local trails and the creek and should sport closed-toed shoes or hiking books and appropriate clothes. Bring gardening or work gloves if you have them.

To pre-register, contact Moy Yahya at 949-425-2538 or myahya@cityofalisoviejo.com.

For more information, see this flier.

 

Save the date for Founder’s Day Fair Oct. 7

goat

Celebrate our heritage with tons of family fun during the City’s annual Founder’s Day Fair from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, October 7 at the Aliso Viejo Ranch.

Enjoy interactive historical and art exhibits, live entertainment, community booths, pony rides, a petting zoo, games, amusements, tasty fare and more! Admission is FREE.

The rustic Aliso Viejo Ranch is located at 100 Park Avenue. For more information, call 949-425-2550 or visit cityofalisoviejo.com.

 

 

Kelly Tokarski

Public Information Officer

