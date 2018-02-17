What could be nicer for Valentine’s Day than to take your partner to the Sweetheart Dance at the Mission Viejo, Saddleback Valley Elks Lodge

One hundred twelve seniors attended the dinner dance sponsored by the Elks Lodge in cooperation with the Norman Murray Senior Center. Red Hearts and roses valentines adorned the Lodge room walls and the tables were set in a red and white valentine theme.

Music was provided by the talented Wayne Pulcini who kept the dance floor filled throughout the event. Dinner was served and diners enjoyed a mixed green salad with raspberry vinaigrette dressing, Chicken Cordon Blue or Vegetarian Lasagna, and sweetheart cake for dessert, courtesy of Elks kitchen cooks and volunteer servers: Dennis Boelts, Laura Lumley, Basia bills, Judy Klinger, and Vicky Long.

Helping out was Elks Exalted Ruler Mike Long and Leading Knight Mike Klinger taking photos. The event was chaired by Elks Past Exalted Ruler Gloria R. LeCouvre. On hand from the Murray Senior Center was Jan Brown Senior Community Services Leader.

Four gift baskets were raffled off. Winners were Julie Hill, Candis Davis, Irene Romero PER, and Vincent Marotto.

Basket winner Candis Davis

The Sweetheart Dinner Dance is one of two such events held for the seniors of the Saddleback Valley each year, as part of the Elks Community Involvement Program. The next Senior Dance will be in October.

The Mission Viejo/Saddleback Valley Elks Lodge #2444 is celebrating 49 years of service to Saddleback Valley Communities. It is one of 10 lodges in the Orange Coast District of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE) whose headquarters is in Chicago, Illinois. The BPOE is a charitable organization with a 150-year history of giving. “Elks Care Elks Share” For information regarding Elks programs or membership, call 949 830-3557.

Andy Costello

Elks Grand Lodge Area 7

Marketing & Membership Committeeman



by