A Night Under the Stars with The Discovery Prep School

Come down for a “NIGHT UNDER THE STARS” with local stargazers and The Discovery Prep School. Enjoy pizza, s’mores, and hot cocoa while viewing the moon and other constellations in our Winter sky!
Bring your lawn chairs and spread those blankets out for a fun night out with our Discovery community.
Open to all families and children.
DATE AND TIME
Wed, December 20, 2017
5:30 PM – 7:30 PM PST
LOCATION
The Discovery Prep School
2A Liberty
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Media Contact:
Anna Spanton
The Discovery Prep School
