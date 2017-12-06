A Night Under the Stars with The Discovery Prep School

Posted on December 6th, 2017

Come down for a “NIGHT UNDER THE STARS” with local stargazers and The Discovery Prep School. Enjoy pizza, s’mores, and hot cocoa while viewing the moon and other constellations in our Winter sky!

Bring your lawn chairs and spread those blankets out for a fun night out with our Discovery community.

Open to all families and children.

 

DATE AND TIME

Wed, December 20, 2017

5:30 PM – 7:30 PM PST

LOCATION

The Discovery Prep School

2A Liberty

Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Media Contact:

Anna Spanton

The Discovery Prep School

