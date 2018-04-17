Now on sale – E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial: In Concert

Now on sale – E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial: In ConcertPosted on April 17th, 2018
Classic Film with Live Orchestra
Now on Sale. Get Your Tickets Today!
Don’t miss Steven Spielberg’s cinematic masterpiece E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial with John Williams’ Academy Award®-winning score performed live to picture and experience the magic once more. TM & © Universal Studios.
Tickets start at just $25. Kids under 14 half-price! New: Parking is Free!
Pacific Symphony’s SUMMERFEST 2018E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial: In Concert
Sat. • Aug. 18 at 8 p.m.
Gates open at 6 p.m. for picnicking
Pacific Amphitheatre @ OC Fair & Event Center • 100 Fair Dr, Costa Mesa
Richard Kaufman, conductor • Pacific Symphony
Buy now for best seating!
by
Photo Credits: TM & © Universal Studios