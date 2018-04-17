Now on sale – E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial: In Concert

Classic Film with Live Orchestra

Don’t miss Steven Spielberg’s cinematic masterpiece E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial with John Williams’ Academy Award®-winning score performed live to picture and experience the magic once more. TM & © Universal Studios.







Pacific Symphony’s SUMMERFEST 2018E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial: In Concert

Sat. • Aug. 18 at 8 p.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m. for picnicking

Pacific Amphitheatre @ OC Fair & Event Center • 100 Fair Dr, Costa Mesa

Richard Kaufman, conductor • Pacific Symphony

