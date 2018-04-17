Now on sale – E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial: In Concert

Posted on April 17th, 2018

News, Pacific Symphony, The Arts

Classic Film with Live Orchestra

Now on Sale.  Get Your Tickets Today!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Don’t miss Steven Spielberg’s cinematic masterpiece E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial with John Williams’ Academy Award®-winning score performed live to picture and experience the magic once more.  TM & © Universal Studios.


 

 

 

 

Tickets start at just $25. Kids under 14 half-price! New: Parking is Free! 
Pacific Symphony’s SUMMERFEST 2018E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial: In Concert
Sat. • Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. 
Gates open at 6 p.m. for picnicking

 

Pacific Amphitheatre @ OC Fair & Event Center  • 100 Fair Dr, Costa Mesa
Richard Kaufman, conductor • Pacific Symphony

Buy now for best seating!


Photo Credits: TM & © Universal Studios

