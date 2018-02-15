NPR’s “From The Top” Selects Two Pacific Symphony Youth Ensemble Musicians To Perform On The National Broadcast With Renowned Host Christopher O’Riley

The release dates indicate when the shows become available to NPR stations and on the NPR website as podcasts. Listeners should check their local NPR station listing for the local broadcast dates; “From the Top” airs locally on KUSC, 91.5 FM, Sundays at 6 p.m. For more information about PSYE, contact Shawne Zarubica, director of youth ensembles, at (714) 876-2346 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org.

Aired on nearly 250 stations nationwide to an audience of approximately 700,000 listeners, the popular show, “From the Top,” hosted by acclaimed concert pianist Christopher O’Riley, aims to unleash the potential of young musicians as leaders in the arts, trumpet the role of music to affect and enrich lives, and inspire and build new audiences with a deeper appreciation for classical music.

Recommended for ages 7 and up, the 90-minute concert-format brings its audience inside the experience of a recording of the show, where young musicians from across America perform and share stories with O’Riley. Described by The Boston Globe as entertaining, accessible and inspirational,” “From the Top” programs include several high-caliber performances, interviews, sketches and games to show off the performers’ unique personalities.

“We are truly thrilled for our young players and couldn’t be more proud of them,” comments the Symphony’s director of youth ensembles, Shawne Zarubica. First approached last fall by NPR, Zarubica was asked for recommendations of outstanding students from the Symphony’s Youth Ensembles programs—PSYO, PSSS and Pacific Symphony Youth Wind Ensemble (PSYWE)—to try out for a limited number of audition slots (eight) for “From the Top” national broadcast programming.

Zarubica immediately reached out to PSYE music directors for their top choices, which she then sent to NPR. As a result, “From the Top” asked all eight of the PSYE candidates to audition, two of whom (Davis and Zhou) were ultimately selected to be featured performers on broadcast tapings taking place in either Los Angeles or Boston.

“Being selected to appear on ‘From the Top’ is an enormous honor and places our two young PSYE players in the top ranks of young musicians nationwide,” says Zarubica. “The program serves as a wonderful celebration of young emerging talent and also to inspire and instruct gifted young musicians wherever NPR programming is broadcast. We are also thrilled that all three of our youth ensembles are being represented here: Chunyi is a member of Santiago Strings and Jeremy, while a current member of the Youth Orchestra, was also a member of our Youth Wind Ensemble for two seasons, prior to moving to PSYO.”

Making the win all the more impressive for 12-year-old Zhou is the fact that this season (2017-18) is her first as a member of PSYE’s Santiago Strings, which is comprised of string musicians in grades 6-9. The young violinist, who attends Jeffrey Trail Middle School in Irvine, will be performing a movement of the Edouard Lalo “Symphonie Espagnole,” Op. 21. The taping of “From the Top” with the Los Angeles Philharmonic is for school audiences only (no public tickets are available).

Davis, who is an 11th grader at Diamond Bar High School, is currently a member of PSYO (made up of students in grades 9-12), one of the country’s premier youth orchestras, and a prior member of PSYWE (wind musicians in grades 8-12) during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons. For his appearance on “From the Top,” Davis will be performing “Land” by Takatsugu Muramatsu. His appearance at Jordan Hall, considered one of Boston’s best concert halls, is open to the public and tickets are required for attendance.

This is not Pacific Symphony’s first experience with NPR’s highly regarded show or pianist Christopher O’Riley, who curated the Symphony’s Café Ludwig chamber music series for two years and also soloed twice under Music Director Carl St.Clair’s baton. In early 2014, the Symphony presented a live taping of “From the Top” in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, featuring six of the country’s top-notch young musicians, including one PSYE student, as well as a professional member of the orchestra, who performed with O’Riley.

“There’s energy, an excitement to playing with kids who are this fresh and enthusiastic about music,” said O’Riley in anticipation of the Orange County taping in 2014. “I find the collaborations with each of the young performers on our show to be some of my most rewarding performance opportunities. Also, I’m thrilled to return to my friends at Pacific Symphony.”

“From the Top” showcases the music, stories and unique humor of America’s best young classical musicians. America’s largest national platform celebrating the stories, talents, and character of young classically-trained musicians, “From the Top”—through live events, NPR and video broadcasts, scholarships, and arts education programs—empowers extraordinary young people to engage and inspire music lovers of all ages.

PSYE is a premier performance program, nurturing and inspiring young artists in grades 6 through 12. PSYE provides members with a high quality and innovative artistic experience and strives to encourage musical and personal growth through the art of performance. PSYE’s three performing ensembles—Pacific Symphony Youth Orchestra, Pacific Symphony Youth Wind Ensemble and Pacific Symphony Santiago Strings—all benefit from the artistic vision of the Symphony’s Music Director Carl St.Clair, who acts as the artistic advisor for all activities.