Nutcracker Ballet at Segerstrom Center for the Arts

The Pacific Symphony will perform all performances. Artists and program are subject to change.

December 7 – 17, 2017 in Segerstrom Hall; tickets on sale now

Single tickets for American Ballet Theatre’s The Nutcracker start at $29 are now available online at

SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787.

Facts and information from SCFTA and ABT:

The Nutcracker is a beloved holiday story set to the magical score by Peter Ilyitch Tchaikovsky. Pacific

Symphony performs the evocative holiday music. Select students from the American Ballet Theatre

William J. Gillespie School at Segerstrom Center are afforded the opportunity to perform alongside the renowned ABT troupe in this classic tale that takes the young, romantic Clara and her Nutcracker Prince on a dreamlike journey.

The engagement of The Nutcracker continues an on-going relationship between Segerstrom Center for the Arts and American Ballet Theatre. The Company has appeared at the Center since 1987. At the Center, ABT gave the world premiere of Mikhail Baryshnikov’s Swan Lake in 1988, the West Coast premiere of Kevin McKenzie’s new production of The Sleeping Beauty in 2007 and the world premiere of a new production of Firebird by Alexei Ratmansky in 2012.

American Ballet Theatre is one of the great dance companies in the world. Few ballet companies equal

ABT for its combination of size, scope, and outreach. Recognized as a living national treasure since its

founding in 1940, ABT annually tours the United States, performing for more than 400,000 people, and is the only major cultural institution to do so.

For nearly 78 years, the Company has appeared in a total of 132 cities in 50 countries and has performed

in all 50 states of the United States. ABT has recently enjoyed triumphant successes with engagements

in Paris, Brisbane, Abu Dhabi, Beijing, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

On April 27, 2006, by an act of Congress, American Ballet Theatre became America’s National Ballet

Company®.

Pacific Symphony, led by Music Director Carl St.Clair, is the largest orchestra formed in the United

States in the last 50 years, and is recognized as an outstanding ensemble making strides on both the

national and international scene as well as in its own community of Orange County, California.

Photo Credit: Segerstrom Center for the Arts – American Ballet Theatre’s The Nutcracker – Claudia Schuman – Photo by Doug Gifford

by