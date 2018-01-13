In observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, City Hall, Crown Valley Park Offices, and Sea Country and Community Center will be closed on Monday, January 15

In observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, City Hall, Crown Valley Park Offices, and Sea Country and Community Center will be closed on Monday, January 15Posted on January 13th, 2018
The Skate Park is open from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and the pool is open regularly scheduled hours. Trash pick-up service and street sweeping will remain as scheduled.
For after-hours public works-related issues and non-emergencies, contact the Sheriff’s Dispatch at (949) 770-6011.
Pipe and water main leaks are reported to Moulton Niguel Water District at (949) 831-2500.by