Ocean Institute Observes Earth Day 2017 with Tie Dye Workshop, Beach Clean-up

The Ocean Institute will join in the celebration of the 47th anniversary of Earth Day on Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors on that day can enjoy a Paint the Earth Day: Tie Dye Workshop, in which they can tie dye a reusable shopping bag using Native American techniques and natural days. The workshops will be held at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.; cost is $5, in addition to admission to the Institute.

Beach Clean-up: Join in a beach clean-up earlier in the day and receive half off admission to the Ocean Institute for that day. Clean-up begins at 8:30 a.m. in front of the Ocean Institute Visitor Services building. Registration required; participants must have a signed risk and waiver form.

To register for the Tie Dye Workshop or sign up for the beach clean-up, please visit: http://www.ocean-institute.org/event/earth-day-2017.

About the Ocean Institute

The Ocean Institute is an ocean education center that offers in-depth Marine Science, Maritime History and Outdoor Education programs. The facility includes state-of-the-art teaching labs, the Maddie James Seaside Learning Center, two historic tallships, and an oceanographic research vessel. Immersion-based field trips range from one-hour science labs to multi-day programs at sea. All programs are designed to maximize immersion, spark curiosity, and inspire a deep commitment to learning. Ocean-based exhibits are open to the public seven days a week. Visitors can explore the underwater world while participating in fun activities designed to indulge ocean curiosity. Throughout the year, the Ocean Institute also offers organized family programs, summer camps, cruises, tallship sails, and other unique events including our annual Toshiba Tall Ships Festival and the Festival of Whales.

