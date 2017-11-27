OCEAN INSTITUTE SAND DOLLAR GUILD HOLDS HOLIDAY FASHION SHOW BENEFIT

Dazzle, glimmer, and glitter at the Ocean Institute December 4, 2017, at 6 PM. The Institute’s Sand Dollar Guild holds its annual Fashion Show in Samueli Center on their campus at 24200 Harbor Drive, Dana Point, CA. All proceeds benefit the Ocean Institute’s Special Needs Learning program.

Samueli Center will be in party mode with dinner by Gemmels Restaurant in Dana Point, Silent Auction, Raffle, and entertainment. Sutton Place Boutique of Laguna Beach is donating their time and expertise and local ladies are modeling.

The Sand Dollar Guild members will present a check to the Ocean Institute from their fundraising activities this year.

Experience is the teacher.

For tickets and information, contact cathynelson92624@gmail.com.

For more information about the Sand Dollar Guild: www.oceaninstitute.org/find/results/sand%20dollar%20guild

Media Contact:

Donia Moore

www.iwritewordssc.wix.com/iwrite-words

Photo Credit: Sutton Place / Sand Dollar Guild

