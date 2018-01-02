Off Center Festival 2018:  Adventurous and Altogether Outrageous 

Martha Graham Cracker Cabaret • The Car Plays

Shasta Geaux Pop • The Hendrix Project • Off Center Lounge January 19 – February 3, 2018

Tickets are $25, on sale now



Segerstrom Center’s annual Off Center Festival returns January 19 – February 3, 2018, for another thrilling walk on the wild side of new theater, music, and avant-garde performance art.

Two artists will make their Festival debuts: Philadelphia’s drag artist Martha Graham Cracker in her cabaret show and the fabulous Shasta Geaux Pop. Roger Guenveur Smith returns with his new, powerful and unforgettable show, The Hendrix Project. And back by popular demand and needing no introduction to Off Center fans are The Car Plays.

The popular Off Center Lounge is moving to our lively Center 360 café on the Argyros Plaza. It will be open late each evening with a special low-cost post-performance menu. Audiences are encouraged to meet with Festival artists.

