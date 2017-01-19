Old Timers Night – ELKS HONOR MEMBERS FOR YEARS OF SERVICE

Mission Viejo / Saddleback Valley Elks Lodge No. 2444 (“Elks Lodge”) conducted their annual tribute to members for years of service at a recent meeting. This year’s event, which was well attended by Elks members and guests, recognized years of tenure from one (1) to 65.

Past Lodge Exalted Ruler (PER) and event Chairman Charles T. Hart, Elk John Fischle, and current Exalted Ruler David McLeod. Fischle is a third generation Elk, celebrating his 45th anniversary since initiation into the Order. Mr. Fischle is the son of Charles Fischle, a Past Exalted Ruler in 1962-63 at La Habra Elks Lodge #2095. Mr. Fischle presently is a historian and participates in Old Western character re-enactments and closely resembles Buffalo Bill

Exalted Ruler (“ER”) Dave McLeod presided over the meeting. Lodge Secretary Norm Jones acted as master of ceremonies. Secretary Jones said of the event, “Pins are awarded for five-year increments of service. We affectionately call it ‘Old Timers Night’ and it is always a fun filled get-together for the recipients and attendees. There is always lots of storytelling from the older members about the early history of our Lodge.”

Morris Silver a sixty year member is applauded as he prepares to receive his service pin

Nearly 150 Elks, family and friends joyfully gathered at the Tuesday night meeting to celebrate the anniversaries of more than 40 Elks with up to 65 years of service to the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. All attendees warmly applauded as each Elk was individually called up to stand before the crowd and be recognized for their individual anniversaries.

Holmes Family Photo (left to right) Travis Paxton, Al Strubbs (sponsored Richard Holmes), Beverly Holmes, Richard Holmes (25 year recipient), Tracy (Holmes) Bufano (Leading Knight Torrance Elks), Lynette Holmes, Scott Paine PER Torrance Elks. Richard Holmes, NAVY Veteran served on the USS Greenfish submarine at Pearl Harbor 1956-1962, Western Pacific fleet

ER McLeod said of the event, “It was a pleasure honoring all the awardees, but especially the sixty-eight younger members with five year awards. Our Lodge prides itself on the increasing numbers of younger men and women who are becoming members. We love to see those young families here enjoying themselves at a Friday night dinner as they are certainly the future of our Elks. McLeod added, “Nevertheless, I think it is great when we honor our old timers. They are the people who built and made the Elks the charity organization it is today.”

The Mission Viejo/Saddleback Valley Elks Lodge #2444 is celebrating 47 years of service to Saddleback Valley Communities. It is one of 10 lodges in the Orange Coast District of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE) whose headquarters is in Chicago, Illinois. The BPOE is a charitable organization with a 148 year history of giving. “Elks Care Elks Share” For information regarding Elks programs or membership, call 949 830-3557.

Andy Costello, Lodge Publicity